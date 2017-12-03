By Precious Mtuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Generation Leader’s Initiative Organization (GL)I has impacted knowledge on young leaders on Governance and Leadership Skills during a five day workshop in Zomba.

Chairperson for the Organization Trisha Manyengo said that the training has been fruitful as they have manage to give out the intended message.

Manyengo was quick to say that as young leaders they are leaders of today not tomorrow and they are able to solve some of the challenges that they encounter.

She said that through this training leaders have been equipped with knowledge of addressing challenges they face in their commhnities.

Through the training they have been empowered in economic and social skills as experts have trained them.

Commenting on how the training has been participate from Balaka Tamanda Kamwachale said that she has benefited a lot from the training.

Kamwachale said that she has learnt on Governance and leadership which will help her in her work’s.

She said that she has plan for an activity of addressing sanitation issues in Balaka Market

The training occupied people from all Southern Region Districts and more than 40 participated the training.

The training was funded by National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) and Citizen Alliance (CA).