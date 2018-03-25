Thousands of people in all 50 states of the USA and about 800 other centers around the world marched to protest gun violence that is killing many people among them school children.

On February 15 2018, 19 year old Nikolas Cruz decenddd on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and killed 17 people, the majority of them students.

In reaction to this senseless carnage, students at the school have been staging protest in a bid to force law makers to change gun laws in the country.

Today March 24, 2018, the students rallied support and called for the march, with the main one being in Washington DC, where protesters will march to the Congress, where a GOP-led Congress, is pro gun carrying laws that allows young people butbsbd own guns, manu times with little or no background checks.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, joined by countless other schools want the laws to change, and to make school safe for the principle purpose of learning.

At the main event in Washington DC, more than 500,000 people, the majority young people and high schoolers, gave the lawmakers notice that they are expecting changes in laws that regulate gun sales.

Young speaker after young speaker recounted their personal harrowing experience with gun violence. The message was loud and clear cupped in two and three word themes: “never again,” and “enough is enough.”

Janet Karim, representing two organizations (Global Alliance for Women’s Gealth and Gray Panthers NYC), attended the march in New York City.

Karim was met with numerous women who wanted to take pictures of her sign.

Global Alliance for Women’s Gealth and Gray Panthers NYC re-echoe the protesters call to an end to gun violence and the call to make schools safe places.