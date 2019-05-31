LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The grouping that ran a national elections campaign, code-named Youth Decide 2019 to drive up the youths to be active participants ahead of just ended elections on Friday demanded 30% inclusion of young people in President Peter Mutharika’s parastatal, cabinet appointments.

The call comes despite President Mutharika not signing declaration for youth manifesto 2019-2024 prior general elections

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, Youth Decide Campaign Team leader Charles Kajoloweka expects Parliament to establish a standalone ” Youth Parliamentary Committee ” in Parliament focusing on youth needs.

Kajoloweka added that in the next 100 days wants the new leadership making sure that councils should include nomination of youth representatives as special interest groups, “To will translate into 35 non-elective youth councilors”.

He however expressed dismay over 2019 Tripartite elections results saying, “Its total betrayal to public trust”.

The Youth Decide campaign is championed by a consortium of Youth NGOs/actors in Malawi namely; Network for Youth Development (NfYD), Young Politicians Union (YPU), Youth and Society (YAS), MHUB and Youth Net and Counseling (YONECO).

The thrust of the campaign is to stimulate positive energies and participation of Malawian youth in shaping the country’s development and governance agenda through the 2019 electoral cycle.

The campaign derives from the conviction that the 2019 elections provides a golden opportunity for the Malawian youths who are in majority to come together to reflect on the country’s current state of development and drive their aspirations through organized engagement throughout the 2019 political window.