BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a bid to promote eco-tourism, one of the youth empowerment local Non-governmental organizations in the country, Youth Hub, has mobilized youths for a 3-day Mount Mulanje hike to Lichenya plateau.

Patron for Youth Hub and event coordinator Humphreys Kapito said the event which is an annual festival, has excited a lot of young people as evidenced by increased number of participants this year.

He said the event will involve activities such as, hiking, environmental conservation, rehabilitation tasks on the mountain like making fire breaks, tree nursery management, tree planting, clearing litter and cleaning the mountain hut (cottages) among others.

“Apart from promoting local tourism, the event is also aimed at promoting youth patriotism and service to their country, youth participation on environmental conservation, learning and cultural exchange through interaction, just to mention a few,” said Kapito

The event which has also been supported by PUMA Energy Malawi, WESM and the Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT), takes place from Friday 23rd to 25th August, 2019.

It has attracted participants from various districts in the southern region including Mulanje, Mangochi, Blantyre, Mwanza and Zomba.

Kapoto said the event is open to all youths at a small contribution for transport and meals.