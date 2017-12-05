By Lusekero Mhango

Karonga North West Aspirant MP Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo has said

active sporting education in a school setting is an important and

vital avenue for young people to learn and develop life skills.

According to Mwanyongo who is also the owner of Interline Bus Company,

for a healthy and productive youth in the country there is need for

all to participate in sports.

He said, in addition to the physical benefits, physical education in

sports also has strong influence on inclusion and character building

which are all vital in life skills for a person.

Chitonya Mwanyongo said this on Monday at Ipyana Primary School when

he presided over the launch of a football tournament that he has

sponsored in about eight zones of Karonga North West Constituency to

the tune of over MK 1 million.

“Sports are a wonderful tool for the benefits that it accords healthy

and productive youths in the society and we must encourage all our

youths to take part knowing the benefits that it brings to a country

when you have fit and healthy people that’s why I’m so passionate

about youth sports,” he explained.

Citing the three pillars of the Olympics values of excellence,

friendship and respect Mwanyongo, stated that this can inspire youths

through experience and lessons gained in sports to empower themselves

in all life situations.

However the shadow MP for Malawi Congress Party has expressed concern

over the increase of sporadic violence in local football in the

district that has seen dozens of fans injured which resulted in one

fan losing their life in Kapolo during another tournament organized by

a local Non-Government Organization.

“What I want to see in these tournaments is no violence these are

friendly matches it’s not about winning but it’s about giving our

youths something to do rather than engage in harmful behavior that’s

why I am happy to sponsor these football competitions,” Mwanyongo

said.