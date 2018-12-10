By Lusekero Mhango

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has underscored the importance of engaging of youths in the fight against corruption saying their involvement is key towards curbing the vice in the country.

ACB Director General Reyneck Matemba made the call on Sunday in Karonga during the commemoration of the international anti corruption day which falls on 9th December each year.

The director general, said there is no better way of fighting the menace of corruption than to involve youths who are the leaders of tomorrow.

He added the fight against corruption would be more effective if youths were involved especially as they make up a majority of the country’s population.

“If we can elicit the support of our youths in the battle against corruption then our dream of becoming a corruption free Malawi in the next 10 years will become reality,” Mathemba said.

According to the ACB Chief, youths represent a critical mass that can be effectively leveraged to fight corruption hence reaching out to them with messages.

“Let’s not just leave fighting corruption to ACB but the fight is for all of us especially the youths as the future of this country is in their hands therefore we all need to work together to reverse the current levels of corruption,” he appealed.

In his remarks Paramount chief Kyungu, bemoaned the continued plundering of public resources. A situation which he says is holding the country from developing.

“Unlike natural disasters corruption is a social problem as it does not emanate from uncontrollable forces or incurable virus’s because its caused and promoted by us therefore it can be stopped by us no one else,” said his royal highness.

Among other activities traditional dances, drama and a football match between TNM super league side Karonga United and northern region premier league side Chilumba Barracks spiced up the commemoration of the anti corruption day.