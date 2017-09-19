LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – The Young Politician Union of Malawi (YPU) this week emphasised the need for the country’s political parties to establish quota components for young people in their constitutions.

The idea aims at incorporating young people’s ideas for effective contribution towards political dispensation ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The call comes amid the lack of proper youth wing structures in all the country’s political parties’ constitution where young people’s agendas are not firstly prioritized.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post upon arrival from this year’s African Union governance architecture conference that was held in Arusha, Tanzania, Clement Makuwa, YPU’s President, highlighted that it was disheartening to observe that young people are not genuinely participating in political development, particularly in SADC countries like Malawi.

Makuwa disclosed that the conference spelt out with critical areas that need to be considered, including political parties’ agenda for young people, full participation of youth in politics, and political parties call to have quota components in their constitution for young people.

The youth union leader said that Eastern African countries are advancing youth agendas in political parties’ constitution, which is not the same case in SADC states.

He added that most young in the SADC region, particularly in Malawi, are not interested in developmental politics after their needs are not met by political parties once they are in power.

Makuwa therefore, appealed for introduction of quota components in malawian parties’ constitutions, in which youth agendas will be embraced at all times.

“It’s sad that most young people who happen to constitute large percent of African’s states, Malawi inclusive, have shunned developmental politics after political parties in power fail to meet their needs. This is sad for the future democracy.

“Malawi has young people who have the potential and are ready to invigorate development, but due to frustration coupled with unemployment levels, they don’t take part in politics.

“Therefore, as the nation approaches the 2019 elections, we urge political parties to embrace full young people participation in the constitution that their agendas are fulfilled,” Makuwa said.

YPU of Malawi has been instrumental in electoral processes by mobilising young people to participate democratic politics through attainment of critical positions in the society including ward councillors, Members of Parliament (MPs) among others.

Malawi’s population is youthful, which contributes to 70%, but young people are not involvement in meaningful economic activities including agriculture through greenbelt initiative, entrepreneurship which are the ingredients for the country’s economic growth.