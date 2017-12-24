BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Z Allan Ntata, a barrister and ‘Uncommon Sense’ writer on Sunday involved in an accident around Phalula, along Blantyre Zalewa road.

According to our source, Ntata was cruising and the resurfaced tarmac caused his vehicle to lose direction and shelved outside the road upside down.

However, he sustained minor injuries. Effort to talk to Ntata proved futile.

Ntata, a very fearless social-political commentator, a regular contributor to The Maravi Post.

We wish him a quick recovery as efforts are underway to get more insights of the accident.