President Mutharika’s press conference on Friday was, once again, a litany of positive promises.He sent out positive vibes on his health according Dr Mutharika, ‘MBBS’ and promised us light at the end of the tunnel vis-à-vis the endemic electricity blackouts and on water shortages. He promised nothing less than the Nile itself, which will be perennially flowing in our taps which have forgotten when they last gave us uninterrupted flowing water.

Mutharika’s promises, in actual fact, fooled no one except the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) hand-clappers, who would clap hands even if Mutharika merely sneezed.

The measure of Mutharika’s promises is his never-ending blame-game. According to Mutharika, past regimes and what he called previous administrations’ underinvestment, or lack thereof, in infrastructure are the ones that should take all the blame.

Past regimes in Malawi, to recap our history, were led by Joyce Banda for two years (2012-2014), hardly enough time to ground any infrastructure worth talking about. And look at this: Mutharika has now been in office longer than Joyce Banda meaning that, if he were capable, by now, he should have reversed whatever mess Joyce Banda left behind.

Before Joyce Banda, the regime was his brother’s, late Bingu wa Mutharika (2004 -2012), in which Peter himself, served as the ‘Crown Prince’.

Peter, via that press conference, essentially confessed that his late brother was a good-for-nothing wannabe, who left everything in tatters. And the praise singers cheered!

Before Bingu, was Bakili Muluzi, his buddy and whose son he is maintaining in his Cabinet as a proxy of his father, who according to Peter Mutharika, left nothing to show for his ten years.

Who was Mutharika trying to fool?

I was not surprised to see DPP praise-singers busy give a standing ovation this nonsense.

I know them. I expect nothing short of rubbish from them.

Look here, the same hand clappers, called late Bingu a saviour, ngwazi, chitsulo cha njanje, etc. etc. apparently for reviving infrastructure development.

Now today, his kid brother stands up, be it reeling from whatever concoction painkillers they loaded him with, and implies that Bingu just wasted everybody’s time, and they clap hands.

Insanity? No. More like unredeemable stupidity.

So after three years of being in power, Peter Mutharika has just now stumbled on the hidden truth that Joyce Banda did nothing, Bingu was just a pretender, Bakili – whose thieving he is working hard to suppress – was in fact just looting and doing nothing good, and Dr Kamuzu Banda, who built the residences he calls home, just left misasa?

During all those years he was Crown Prince in the previous DPP administration, and the two horrible oned he spent in opposition, the close to half a century he lived in diaspora, he has just now figured out that investing in utilities infrastructure is the first thing that ought to have been done?

What trash!

If that press conference confirmed one thing to me, it is this: Arthur Peter Mutharika is an empty, agenda-less leader on a puppet string, his DPP lacks any original development ideas, and this country is suffering because DPP goons continue to clap hands and praise emptiness.

I am disturbed that after three years, Arthur Peter Mutharika and the DPP want the nation to continue hoping and remain calm because of empty promises of things that should have been priority number one when they ascended to power.

This is a cheap trick which cannot fool even a kindergartener.

The fact that the DPP thinks Malawians are not clever enough to see through this ruse reveals that as a gang, the DPP looks at us with contempt. It also explains why bad governance and corruption are being perpetuated with impunity.

It is a fact that the current Mutharika and this DPP of today are yet to demonstrate to Malawians why, in the first place, they wanted so badly to govern.

There is nothing they can point to as their own achievement after three years, and no Malawian can describe what the policies and message of this administration are.

Ladies and gentlemen, three years in power is long enough a time for Peter Mutharika to lay his own tracks and demonstrate that he has leadership qualities, and mark his difference from his late brother Bingu, showing that he is his own person.

There were accusations about this Mutharika that he is nothing like this brother.

Those allegations presented evidence of his unimpressive records in portfolios such as the Ministry of Education, which he presided upon during the academic freedom debacle, the Ministry of Justice when bad laws were the order of the day and the Ministry of foreign affairs, where he left no mark of his presence whatsoever.

These are no longer allegations. They are indisputable facts. Mutharika may joke about his health and about standing for re-election in 2019, but I think what Malawians really want is for him to show leadership and progress, and solve current problems. Mutharika should not be getting carried away dreaming about 2019 when there are problems in 2016- here and now- he’s failing to address.

Wiyh this perpetual obsession with 2019,we need no further evidence to realize and accept that progress and economic development under Peter are simply a DPP unilateral wet dream.

For honest and perceptive Malawian, desperate for some hope, all we can see is the spinelessness with which Peter has taken to the leadership.

Here is the contrast:

President Peter Mutharika’s campaign narrative was that “I will continue from where my brother left off.” His late brother’s slogan was “Let the work of my hands speak for me”.

After one year in the presidency, Late Bingu had descended on corruption with his Zero tolerance on corruption policy, which saw the arrest of a cabinet minister. In that year, Bingu also defied the donors and solved the country’s food shortage with the FISP program.

After three years of Peter Mutharika, all we can see is the self-enrichment of his assistants and relatives.

The only “work of his hands” visible is the mysterious riches of his lieutenants and cronies.

Indeed if he was really continuing where his brother left off, we would have seen no such thing as the corrupt sale of MSB bank and its accompanying further underhand dealings.

Peter Mutharika needs to understand that the mandate to govern can never be based on the past achievements of late Bingu wa Mutharika. A political mandate to govern was given by the electorate based on current hopes, and especially on the promise of future greatness; the hope that Peter Mutharika and the DPP understand the aspirations of the masses- the electorate.

My message to the DPP is quite simple: you have two years to go. These next 2 years are not for useless politicking and empty promises; nor are they simply for fighting with the vice president over who will succeed Peter Mutharika as the DPP torch-bearer.

They are for Arthur Peter Mutharika to acquit himself as a leader and not just a puppet, and demonstrate that his failure to deal with the Academic Freedom fiasco was simply a case of isolated rheumatism and not a true measure of his disability.

They are for Peter Mutharika and the DPP leadership to solve electricity blackouts and water shortages, and lay a solid and visible path of economic development.

Stop blaming history. You have had three years, show us your legacy or quit.

Feedback: zantata@gmail.com