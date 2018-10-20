BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Zachilomwe transport owner Rodney Chatama was this week arrested by Blantyre police for siphoning money from Bakhresa Grain and Milling Company since 2012.

According to the police investigations, for the period of over six year the transporter has managed to pull over MK1 billion but the current investigation results is at MK4.8 billion that the company has lost over the years.

The police are still investigating to find out who else has been part of the racket and how much had been swindled once complete Chatama will be taken to court.

So far it has been revealed that Chatama used to collect 70 million mk worthy of cheques every week from Bakhresa for transport services that were not rendered .

So how was the fraud designed?

Chatama together with Bakhresa employees in accounts and other departments submitting and processing false documentation.

For instance, he could indicate that 20 trucks have moved and delivered wheat from port of Nacala mozambique to Bakhresa factory in Limbe Malawi yet in real sense he could only move 5 truck or so and times not even a single delivery . This ended up raising the invoice and getting paid for the job not done.

This has been happening on a weekly basis for 6 years no wonder Chatama was living in another world buying and driving expensive new models of vehicles.

He recently bought cash Toyota VX 8 estimated at over MK150 million.

His house in Naperi raises eyebrows too. Even his path to wealth happened so quick all these are just of the few questionable things that points to possible mass and quick accumulation of wealth through theft.