BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A judicial review hearing on whether the corruption case involving former minister of agriculture Dr. George Chaponda and Trans-globe limited boss Rashid Tayub should be referred to a lower court failed to start Tuesday in Blantyre due to unavailability of a judge.

Both the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and the defense have confirmed the development, saying the matter is expected to resumes Wednesday when Dingiswayo Madise is expected to be present.

The high court is expected to hear arguments from the ACB and defence attorneys on whether the case should go back to the lower court.

The ACB earlier expressed dissatisfaction with magistrate Simeon Mdeza and asked for his recusal which he denied.

The graft busting body through its lawyers obtained a certificate from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to commit the case to the high court.

The defence fought the decision by applying for a stay order and a judicial review on the same.

Lawyers representing Rashid Tayub of Transglobe Tuesday morning wanted not to be party to the judicial review process but the ACB has refused to agree on the proposition.

Court sources said the judge was in transit from Mzuzu, and that he would be available on Wednesday.

Chaponda and Tayub are accused of corrupt practices in the purchase of maize by the Malawi government from Zambia early last year when the country faced hunger.