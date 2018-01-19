MARRAKECH-(MaraviPost)-Coach Wedson Nyirenda says his lads will not let the feet off the pedal in the final Group B match against Namibia in Casablanca.

Zambia will play their final Group match on Monday at the King Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca with the tie deciding who tops the group.

Nyirenda told a postmatch press conference in Marrakech that Zambia had other considerations going into the final match.

Zambia and Namibia both qualified to the quarterfinals after winning their opening two matches dispatching Ivory Coast and Uganda respectively.

“We may have qualified but I think we are not going to take it easy because there are other things that we are looking instead,” he said.

“We will do our best and make sure that we collect maximum points in the Namibia game.”

Nyirenda hailed his charges for the spirited manner they gunned down the elephants of Ivory Coast.

He extended a gracious word to his adversary Ibrahima Kamara for having given Zambia a tough run.

“I must congratulate the Ivory Coach for the game that they played against us. It was a tough game, a game can go either way but today we made it,” Nyirenda said.

“The fact that we won today does not mean that we are the best.

Today we saw a very organized Ivory Coast because they were playing a team that is on top of the group, they really gave us a good run for our money. We were fitter today and looked better and we carried the day.”

A brace from Augustine Mulenga gave Zambia a 2-0 win over Ivory Coast to qualify to the quarterfinals.

In the opening match the Chipolopolo boys beat Uganda 3-1 to maintain a hundred percent record at the tournament.

Group B toppers will play members of Group A which has hosts Morocco and Sudan who play each in the final match to determine the winner of the group.