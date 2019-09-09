LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-There was wailing and crying at the Choma Fast Track Court for Gender Based Violence Thursday following the conviction of Actor Sikabeko, a 36 year old man accused of defiling his tenant’s daughter.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that Sikabeko’s niece, 20 year old Delia Banda who earlier testified as defense witness briefly fainted inside the Courtroom after her uncle was found guilty.

The now-convict faces a minimum 15 year Jail-term for defilement after Senior Resident Magistrate Idah Mupemo committed him to the High Court for sentencing.