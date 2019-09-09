LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-There was wailing and crying at the Choma Fast Track Court for Gender Based Violence Thursday following the conviction of Actor Sikabeko, a 36 year old man accused of defiling his tenant’s daughter.
Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that Sikabeko’s niece, 20 year old Delia Banda who earlier testified as defense witness briefly fainted inside the Courtroom after her uncle was found guilty.
Sikabeko of Choma’s Mukasa Residential area stood accused of defiling a 14 year old girl on unknown dates, but between 5th March and 12th March, 2019 in his shop.
In her judgment, Magistrate Mupemo has established that the evidence of the victim and the Medical report, which indicates injury to her private parts, were corroborating.
The court also considered evidence of a Nine year old girl who demonstrated by rubbing her palms how she found Sikabeko shaking on top of her sister.
Sikabeko admitted during trial having spent some time alone with the victim in his shop and although he denies defiling the girl, Magistrate Mupemo says the room is conducive for such an act.
She has since committed Sikabeko to the High Court saying she has no jurisdiction to sentence.
