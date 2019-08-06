LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambian police in Lusaka are keeping a man and charged him with attempted murder for pushing his wife out of a moving vehicle.

Kenneth Taguta, 49, is alleged to have committed the crime on Sunday at about 02:00hrs along airport road.

The incident happened when Taguta, in the company of his teenage daughter, was on his way from picking up his wife from Kenneth Kaunda International Airport who had just arrived from Kenya.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo says Taguta opened the front door of the passenger seat before pushing his wife identified as Lillian Kasalika, 45, out of the moving vehicle after the two picked up a quarrel.

Katongo, in a statement, says the victim who sustained multiple injuries and became unconscious was rushed to Levy Mwanawasa hospital where she is still admitted.

Source: zambianeye.com