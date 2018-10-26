Zambian popular musician General Kanene arrested over sexual assault

By Our reporter

Zambian musician Clifford Dimba, popularly known as General Kanene has been arrested again for forcibly fondling woman’s breasts.

It is alleged that the 32 year old singer repeatedly touched the victim’s breasts against her as she was waiting for her food at a bar Lusaka’s Mekeni villa on October 16.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwata Katongo confirmed of the arrest in an interview with one of the local online publications in Zambia.

“We received a report of Indecent Assault from a 26 year old female of old Kanyama Compound in Lusaka that she was indecently assaulted by Clifford Dimba popularly known as general Kanene.

“This is reported to have happened at a bar in Makeni Villa on 16th October, 2018 around 2000 hours. It is alleged that the suspect repeatedly touched the victims breasts against her will as she was waiting for her food,” Katongo was quoted.

Kanene was recently pardoned by President Edgar Lungu after having been convicted of defilement.