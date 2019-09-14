KITWE-(MaraviPost)– A 34 Year old Prophet from Zambia, Copperbelt Kitwe has predicted the former Zambia head of state Dr Kenneth Kaunda’s Death and claim he will be no more anytime soon.

The Church leader of Jesus Healing Disciples of Kitwe in Wusakile, further narrated stating “just like his former colleagues/friends Nelson Mandela and Robert Mugabe both former leaders died at the age of 95”. So is Kaunda who is already 95 has only a few days left before the end of this year.