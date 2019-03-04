By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Just barely three months before Malawi go for much contested tripartite elections, a very scaring prophecy has been foretold favouring opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s President Lazarus Chakwera as the next head of state.

In audio prophecy, The Maravi Post is in possession and transcribed for readers Bishop Moses Mfungwe of Rejoice Church of All Nation based in Lusaka Zambia reveals that the winner of 2019 elections is someone whom people are not expecting..

Bishop Mfungwe disclosed that Malawi’s May 21 polls will highly contested even blood bu prayers should be a tool to seek God’s protection and guidance.

Mfungwe further saying that in Malawi there are three bulls which are fighting for the May 21 polls including President Peter Muntharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), MCP’s Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima of UTM Party.

The bishop added that none of the three will accept the results of the elections and that the big mountain will be dissolved by the salty water

“I saw the elections of Malawi , the biggest at the same time the tallest mountain was poured with acid and it was dissolved , while it was dissolved there was a problem because they were three bulls fighting and out of the three bulls they were fighting and the tallest one had to go down which was the mountain that was dissolving”, said The Man of God.

Mfungwe continued saying that GOD has remembered someone and he saw jubilation coming and he did not see the ruling party taking over or continuing ruling and that was the mountain which was dissolving with acid.

“The margin was not too big, out of the three people the third one who came third was not very far from the second , the second one was not very far from the first and the people were rejoicing and were carrying a cock ( Tambala) and were rifting it up as a sign of celebration some people were surprised why this person had to take the position,he said.

“The Lord has favoured Chakwera whose running-mate is Sidik Mia and they are some principles that Chakwera must do now and immediately. This has been done because Chakwera is a humble and God fearing man,” says Bishop Mfungwe.

The man of God advised Chakwera to concentrate much in the central region that no political party should amass voters’ hearts and later in the northern region saying MCP is gaining momentum in the southern region with at least third of the voters.

Bishop Mfungwe emphasized the need for Chakwera to put some prayer warriors because it is going to be very bloody in the next one month before elections.

On Chilima, the man of God says, the UTM Party leader is destined to rule Malawi but he has to do away with bitterness.

While Mutharika, he advised the President to accept the will of the people during the elections.

The man of God therefore in the prophecy saw Mutharika leaving the country for overseas where he live for good, not coming back to Malawi.

The nation is yet to elect new leadership in two months time.