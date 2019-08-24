By Lucas Mhango

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-A prominent Zambian social media entrepreneur Chishimba Patrick Lungu has trashed claims by Malawian Member of Parliament (MP), Ackson Kalaile Banda that Zambians have taken over his Facebook page, Malawi Daily Mail.

Kalaile Banda, spokesperson for the opposition People’s Party (PP), owns Malawi Daily Mail which he uses to castigate and propagate lies against President Peter Mutharika.

Chishimba Lungu suspects that Kalaile Banda is trading such a lie just to distance himself from malicious lies he wishes to continue to publish on his page.

“That’s a total lie. What should Zambians be doing with a Malawian page? We suspect that Mr. Kalaile Banda is ashamed of the lies he is about to publish and has decided to implicate Zambians beforehand.

But this is not befitting an honourable member of Parliament,” said Lungu.

There was no immediate reaction from Banda on the matter.