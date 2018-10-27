A 30 year old Pastor of Valley of Hope Ministry in Lusaka’s Kabanana compound identified as Amos Chisanga has committed suicide after he was accused of raping his 22 year old housemaid.

Pastor Chisanga committed suicide by hanging himself with a cross belts in his children’ bedroom yesterday at about 08:30 hours.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has revealed that on the material day at about 08:00 hours, the deceased sent his children to buy sweets while his wife was still asleep and immediately locked his wife inside the bedroom where she was sleeping.

Katongo said the deceased then went to his children’s bedroom where he committed suicide by hanging himself on the wall plate.

“The wife was awakened by the loud music and forced the door open after she discovered that it was locked from outside and found her husband hanging in the children’s bedroom,” Katongo narrated.

Katongo further explained that the wife upon noticing that her husband was hanging, alerted the neighbors who assisted to cut the string to help save him as he was found still struggling for breath but he later died.

Katongo said the body of the deceased was picked and taken to UTH mortuary.