By Nathan Majawa

Blantyre, August 24, 2017 Long- term sponsor of the top flight league, TNM Plc has announced that the prediction of 2017 champions in Zampira promotion will end on August 31, 2017.

Apart from predicting weekly results, TNM also challenged football fans to make predictions on the winning team in 2017 season.

Speaking during the weekly draw, TNM’s Senior Manager- Public Relations Akossa Hiwa called on football supporters who haven’t yet sent in champion’s predictions to do so before the closing date on August 31, 2017.

“The football fans simply have to text the name of the team they think will win the League to the number 1515. The prediction for the winning team commenced in May and ends this month, after which two fans will walk away with K250,000.00 each at the end of the season,,” said Hiwa.

During the 11th weekly draw, TNM splashed out K50,000.00 to three fans who made correct predictions for the Lilongwe derby game between Civil Sporting and Silver Strikers which ended 2-1 in favour of the bankers .

‘ The Zampira promotion continues to register an increase in participants as evidenced by the statistics of the 11th draw. This is very encouraging as it shows that TNM is achieving its set objectives for this promotion, which was to engage football fans through their mobile phones,” she said.

Launched on June 7, 2017, Zampira, interactive SMS promotion for fans is aimed at engaging soccer fans directly through sending predictions of weekly results and the season champion.

One lucky fan will walk away with the grand prize of K 1.5 million at the end of the season.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515 for the selected game. The promotion draws are conducted on a weekly and monthly interval.

