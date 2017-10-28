LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)- The popular Zathu Pa Wailesi, a youth radio show that encourages platonic friendships among the youth, is slated to launch its season two on November 6.

The season is expected to kick-off with a third song Panga Zako — a joyous expression of courage and identity by and for young adults. The song will be released on October 30.

Zathu brand ambassador Zilani Gondwe, told our sister The Nation newspaper that it has since embarked on Zathu Pa Wailesi roadshows in four target districts: Lilongwe, Machinga, Zomba, and Mzimba to prepare listeners for the new season.

Gondwe disclosed that the roadshows will give students in the four districts an opportunity to enter a drama and music contest and interact with the cast. At least 10,000 students are targeted in the roadshows.

“The first season was about launching and introducing the show and its characters. So far, the country has embraced the project although we were working in four districts. This is because the show is nationally broadcast and it is nationally accepted by so many young people.

“Young people are responding to the issues we raise on the show. They are responding by sending questions and asking to set up listening clubs in their areas. So, we know we are being heard; we have been watched and our show is listened to,” said Gondwe.

She said fans should be on the lookout for season two, which is more adventurous and unraveling with new mysteries.

“It’s more music, more drama, more interactions with fans and an album launch later this year,” said Gondwe.

A radio listener from Ekwendeni Community Day Secondary School, Kondwani Mhone, said the show taught him that he can have friends of the opposite sex, without engaging in sex.

The show airs a gripping drama that follows a group of six young Malawians as they work together to overcome challenges and follow their dreams. The project also has Zathu Band, which has released two singles Zimatere Zimatere and Sitigonja.