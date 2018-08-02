According to reuters news reports monitored by The Maravi Post, both leading parties in Zimbabwe’s disputed presidential election have claimed victory as the nation awaits the official results three days after the poll.

The country’s embattled electoral commission said voters should expect the result of Monday’s presidential election “very soon”, following scenes of violence in the capital Harare yesterday where six people are said to have died.

Following accusations of rigging by the opposition and the un-explained official hacking of the Monitoring website’snd, Officialst was forced to deny claims by the opposition that it had allowed the vote to be rigged in favour of incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa.

At least six people were killed amid running battles in Harare on Tuesday as troops opened fire on rioting supporters of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDS). Some 30 people were injured.

Commonwealth observers condemned the army’s approach, with former Ghanaian president John Mahama saying the bloc “categorically [denounced] the excessive use of force against unarmed civilians”.