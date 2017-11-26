A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe’s resignation is legal.

High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military’s actions “in intervening to stop the takeover” of Mugabe’s constitutional functions “by those around him, are constitutional and lawful,” said Chiweshe.

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago, after Mugabe fired his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa; there were fears that Mugabe’s wife was positioning herself to take power.

Zimbabwe’s military thereafter, sought to show its actions were not a coup.

The judge said the military’s actions ensured that non-elected individuals did not exercise executive functions.

Separately, the judge said that Mugabe’s firing of Mnangagwa as vice president, was illegal.

Meanwhile, since Mugabe’s resignation from the post of President, Mnangagwa was on Friday, sworn in as Zimbabwe’s second Presidential. Analysts calling this as a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.