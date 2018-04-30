By Alina Polianskaya- The Independent Online

Zimbabwe has made it legal to produce marijuana for medicinal and scientific uses.

It follows in the footsteps of Lesotho, the tiny nation which last year became the first in Africa to issue a license for medical marijuana.

Zimbabwe has been considering legalising the drug for a number of months, and will now become one of the few countries able to turn it into a source of revenue.

It is now possible to request a license to grow marijuana, according to a recently issued government notice that was released by the country’s health minister. Both individuals and companies can apply.