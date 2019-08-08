HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A Buhera self-proclaimed prophet had a bit of his nose bitten off by an angry congregant who could not stomach a prophecy of his wife’s infidelity.

According to the Mirror, Chance Materera (39) of Materere Village under Chief Nyashanu attacked the man of the cloth who had made the prophecy and bit off a chunk of his nose and spit it on the ground.

Materera appeared at Murambinda Magistrates Court facing assault charges.

It is the State case that on July 12, 2019, at 5 am at Materere Village the accused and the complainant had an argument while they were at a church service.

The accused bitterly complained against the complainant’s prophecy in which he said the former’s wife was adulterous.

Materere confirmed in court that he indeed bit off the prophet’s nose and spit it on the ground.

Magistrate Dennis Mangosi who presided over the case sentenced him to 3 months in jail or pay a ZWL US$70 fine.