Zimbabwe renown Pastor Chiwenga in serious condition after losing control of vehicle… three dead

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Popular pastor and Zimbabwe government’s critic Talent Chiwenga is battling for his life at Masvingo Provincial Hospital after a Mitsubishi Shogun he was driving veered off the road at the 235-kilometre peg along Harare-Masvingo road.

Chiwenga sustained head injuries and is said to have been complaining of general body pains.

According to Kukurigo online the pastor’s condition is serious, police said.

“Upon reaching 235km peg, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and it veered off the road and overturned several times and landed on its roof.

Two people died on the spot, with a third succumbing to their injuries upon admission at Masvingo hospital.

The next of kin have been advised,” police said.