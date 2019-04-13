Malawi Airtel Mobile
Home » Law and order » Zimbabwean lawyer Ncube arrested in court for allegedly raping ex-girlfriend

Zimbabwean lawyer Ncube arrested in court for allegedly raping ex-girlfriend

By Lloyd M’bwana   /   Saturday, 13 Apr 2019 05:16PM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   38 views
BULAWAYO-(MaraviPost)-A 38-year-old lawyer has been arrested for allegedly raping ex-girlfriend, who broke up with him 6 years ago, in his office.

The legal practitioner identified as Mlweliwenkululeko Ncube from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe, was arrested yesterday morning where he was attending a maintenance court session.

According to Lailas News, the 35-year-old victim who cannot be named for ethical reasons allegedly told police that the suspect forced himself on her on April 2 in his office.

“He allegedly told her it had been a long time since he last had sex with a woman and started touching her. She told him to stop but he grabbed her and had sex with her without her consent,” said the source.

As at April 12, 2019 afternoon, Ncube was still being held at Bulawayo Central Police Station

In 2017, Ncube got in the spotlight after threatening to kill himself by writing suicide notes on Facebook, H-Metro reports.

He later said his account had been hacked

