HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A SELF-PROCLAIMED prophet with the International Apostolic Ejuwel Jekenisheni Church has been hauled before the courts on allegations of murdering his father in an obnoxious bid to inherit his Mazda 323.

The suspect is Derrick Chitakatira (23), a prophet with the church in Chitakatira, under Chief Zimunya.

According to zimetro online the man of God was hauled before Mutare magistrate Ms Purity Gumbo last Friday facing murder charges.

Chitakatira was remanded in custody, and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

His bail application is expected to be heard on July 22 at the Mutare High Court.

Mr Munyuku told the court that at an unknown date in 2018, Chitakatira took his father to his shrine for spiritual cleansing.

The two allegedly prayed and fasted for three days.

Mr Munyuku said on the last day of fasting, Chitakatira allegedly gave his father poisoned water which was disguised as part of the cleaning processes.

The water concoction allegedly killed him after a few hours.

Mr Munyuku said the murder came to light after Chitakatirira approached another prophet in Burma Valley for spiritual protection and cleansing.

Chitakatira allegedly told the other prophet that he was responsible for the death of his father and wanted spiritual cover as he feared that his spirit would return to haunt him.

He was reportedly tricked by that prophet into writing an affidavit, confessing his criminal act as a precondition for the sought spiritual help.

That other prophet then summoned Chitakatira’s relatives from Burma Valley and showed them the confession affidavit.

The relatives later reported to the matter to the police, leading to Chitakatira’s arrest.