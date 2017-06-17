MWANZA-(MaraviPost) – Forty two-year old Marvelous Madzamba, a Zimbabwean national, was on Friday sentenced to two years in jail with hard labor, for being found guilty of possessing Indian hemp.

Mwanza police station publicist Edwin Kaunda, said Madzamba was caught with the illicit substance on June 13, this year, when travelling to Zimbabwe via Mwanza boarder.

According to Kaunda, the court the heard that the convict, who was travelling by commercial bus, upon reaching the border post, was caught during the occupants’ luggage search.

The police publicist added that upon searching Marvelous bag, police officials found the substance and immediately detained and took her to Mwanza police station.

“The following day of her arrest, the substance was taken to Bvumbwe research station for examination and results showed the substance was indeed cannabis sativa. Thereafter, Marvelous appeared before court on the June 16, 2017. She pleaded guilty to the charge of being found in possession of Indian hemp.

“Although the convict pleaded for leniency, based on children who depend on her, His Worship Ranwell Mangazi said that cannabis sativa is a dangerous drug which contains psychoactive components like tetrahydrocannabinol. People found in possession without permit, deserve stiffer penalties,” said Kaunda.

Marvelous Madzamba hails from Golomodzi province in Zimbabwe.