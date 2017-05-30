MZUZU: Business gurus in Zomba have lamented at the continued closure of Chancellor College. They regret the continued closure that has affected their economic activities in the city since they mostly depend on the students in their business transactions.

They have since urged interested stakeholders, to find a solution as soon as possible, so their lives can be normalized.

On 20th March this year, lecturers at the institution put down their tools, demanding salary increment and harmonizing of salaries within the University of Malawi, of which Chancellor College is a constituent member.

The instructors argue that it doesn’t make sense for their counterparts at College of Medicine to receive slightly higher payment for the same job they perform.

It is against this background, that the city business people come in the open. They plead with authorities to find a solution, so the institution can be re-opened; they argue that the closure is negatively affecting their business activities.

“Here in Zomba we don’t have industries or companies, so we do business with the students to earn a living, and we are struggling to survive since our source for bread and butter, the students, are in their respective homes due to the current stalemate on the opening of the College,” said Mr. Kalichi Nyirenda, one of the Zomba residents, in an interview with Times Radio.

Mr. Nyirenda said he has houses, which he rents out to the students. Computer repairs in the city, have also been affected.

“I repair computers, and I sell cellphone accessories, which are mostly bought by the students. And since March this year, when we expected them to come, business has halted,” he said.

Chanco accommodates almost 4,000 students; while some reside on campus, others are accommodated off-campus in privately-owned houses.

Ausborn Banda MaraviPost Contributor