By Malawi News Agency

Chiefs in Zomba have commended police for leaving no stone unturned in making sure that peace and order resume in areas affected by blood sucking rumours.

Traditional Authority Mbiza said this in an interview on Monday in view of a series of meetings Zomba Police are conducting in the district to sensitize communities on blood sucking allegations, child protection and Gender Based Violence.

‘I am very happy that villagers are sleeping in their houses after police and the team from District Council jointly conducted meetings in my area,’ he said.

T/A Mbiza said the situation started to improve the first day the District Commissioner Emmanuel Bambe came with the team from Zomba Police Station where they assured communities that police would provide maximum security to the area to deal with anyone trying to compromise security.

He said since that time, members of the community went back to their houses despite the rumours continuing to spread in other areas.

Also commenting on the issue, Group Village Headman Chaweza of Traditional Authority Mwambo in the district said police were commendable job in maintaining security, especially by arresting people who spread messages to villagers that they should not sleep in their respective houses because there are vampires sucking blood.

Speaking at one of the community meetings conducted at GVH Chaweza, Eastern Region Police Victim Support Unit Coordinator Clement Mwale, called on chiefs to work with the community policing forum in promoting security in their areas.

Mwale also encouraged them to report any suspicious issue to CPF or police before taking any action in their hands, saying anyone who would be taking laws into their hands would be brought to book.

He also warned communities that police would not tolerate any man involved in defilement activities, saying such cases are on the increase in the district.

At a recent full council meeting for Zomba District Council, Zomba Police Station Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Hasten Mathankie, assured members police would continue holding meetings to interact with citizens on the matter.

He also commended the cooperation between Zomba Police and the district council in jointly interacting with the community members to quell fears about bloodsucking.

The law enforcers have managed to arrest a number of individuals for attacking some people on allegation that they were blood suckers.

Meanwhile, police in the district have appealed to the general public to avoid spreading rumours on blood suckers which they say bring unnecessary fear to the communities.