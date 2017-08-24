ZOMBA, August 24:[MaraviPost – MANA] The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has warned chiefs in Zomba to desist from aiding foreigners to register for National Identity Cards.

Mercy Satumba, Assistant District Registration Officer told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview Tuesday on the sidelines of a one day orientation meeting for volunteers and Civic educators which National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) organized.

The mass registration for the National Identify Cards in Zomba is expected to commence on 24 August, 2017.

Satumba emphasized that the current exercise is for Malawians and Malawians of foreign origins only.

“Some foreigners would want to register as Malawians. But the current exercise is targeting Malawians and Malawians of foreign origins who possess proper documents,” she explained.

She therefore warned chiefs against aiding foreigners in the registration, saying anyone found doing so would face the law.

She also warned people who registered during the pilot phase not do so this time around to avoid committing crimes.

Satumba therefore appealed to parents to go to registration centres with their children from 0-15 years to register for birth certificates.

Commenting on the issue, Senior Chief Mlumbe assured NRB officials and all stakeholders that no chief would aid foreigners to access the national identity cards.

“We were sensitized on this issue and we know that aiding a foreigner is an offence,” said Chief Mlumbe.

Zomba District NICE officer, Albertina Songolo advised NICE volunteer educators to convey correct and effective messages to the community for better results.

The National Registration Bureau is expected to register 600, 000 people in Zomba and a total of 9 million adults across the country.