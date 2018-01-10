The Red Star whose objective is to demolish dilapidated and old buildings in Zomba City has not yet been effected four months down the line.

Zomba City Council (ZCC) in September 2017, announced plans to conduct the exercise as part of making the city beautiful to regain its lost glory in the process.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for ZCC, Fred Nankuyu said the council has not shelved implementation of the plan.

“Yes, we have not yet started implementing the plan as we are working on one or two things to make the exercise successful when time comes,” he said, adding that the council was still consulting stakeholders to see how best it could implement the plan.

Nankuyu said a committee comprising experts and communities to identify the buildings to be destroyed was already set up.

“But some buildings that require renovations will be spared. We want the city to look beautiful, even government buildings [that are dilapidated] will never be spared,” he said.

He also disclosed that Physical Planning offices and Eastern Region Police Headquarters buildings where some of government offices are housed risk demolition.

The red star campaign, if successfully implemented, it will also see some historical structures such as Zomba War Memorial Tower being renovated.

Zomba is Malawi’s first Capital City but development has been growing at a snail’s pace.