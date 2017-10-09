ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)- The Zomba City Council (ZCC) this week became the first District Council in Malawi to install solar powered street lights.

With about MK287 million, the project will install about 261 street lights across the city.

The lights are expected to cover the city’s boundary along the M3 Road, which is from 4 Miles to Chikupira.

In an interview with The Maravi Post, Mercy Chaluma, ZCC’s spokesperson, disclosed that currently a third of the lights have already been installed.

Chaluma said the project is being implemented with funds from the Governmeny’s Roads Fund Administration (RFA).

She added that the Council opted for solar powered lights as a way of promoting green energy and reducing the pressure on Malawi’s hydroelectricity.

“Apart from that, the solar lights are sustainable and the Council will not be pressured with electricity bills.

“Apart from the M3 Road, the lights are also expected to cover the Flea Market Ring Road, which is currently under construction; and Nkulichi Road up to State House,” said Chaluma.

The lights are self-operational as they switch on automatically, when darkness falls, and switch off when the day breaks.

Chaluma adds; “The Council noted that some people have fears that maybe g the solar lights will not be as powerfully lit during the rainy season and in winter, but they should be assured that the lights store sufficient heat and they don’t need much light to lighten up, so they should be able to give enough light even during these seasons.

“Among other things, the street lights are expected to boost the City’s economic activities because people will not have to leave their business premises early because of darkness; they will boost security, and will also add on to the existing beauty of the City.”

On security measures, the Council is calling on the public to help in this area as it cannot guard over all 261 electric poles and lights.

“We have therefore, been encouraging residents to report anyone vandalising the lights.

“Zomba being a military City, we are hopeful that the lights will be safe also with the help of our military along with the police,” she assures.