ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)- The Zomba Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court this week convicted and sentenced a 32-year old Grey Mcford to 28 years in jail for defiling two girls.

Zomba Police spokesperson Patricia Sipiliano said Mcford, a herbalist, sent the girls aged between 10 and 12 to fetch water for him on June 11, paying them K50 for the service.

Sipiliano added that the next day, the convict invited the girls and tricked them that he should draw “tattoos of fortune” on their foreheads, which will attract money for them.

“The girls agreed to have the tattoos drawn on their foreheads. However, Mcford demanded that they undress, threatened them that they would die if they disobeyed his instructions from the spirits. The herbalist then defiled the girls, after which one escaped and reported the matter to her parents, who in turn reported to police.

“The suspect was arrested by police who referred the victims to Zomba Central Hospital for a medical examination. During the court trial, the convict pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement, but asked for leniency, saying he is sick and a breadwinner,” said Sililiano.

The police publicist said that when passing judgment, Senior Resident Magistrate Wyson Nkhata denied his plea, said the girls have been traumatized for life, and this could affect both their physical and psychological well-being.

Senior Resident Magistrate Nkhata therefore slapped Mcford with a 28-year jail sentence as a lesson to other would-be offenders.

The convict Mcford hails from Ganeti Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kaduya in Phalombe district.