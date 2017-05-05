Teachers at Zomba Islamic High School in Zomba have on Thursday (yesterday) started striking demanding 120% salary increment, The Maravi Post has learnt.

According to a source who asked not to be named, the strike is a last resort after their other efforts to have their demands met proved futile.

The source told The Maravi Post that they are striking because the salary they receive is way below what a qualified teacher would normally receive. The source further said that the other reason is that the school owes them salary arrears for four months.

“We receive peanuts. Just imagine, here a teacher with a diploma or degree gets as little as 30 thousand Kwacha a month. So we demand 120% salary increment. Further to that, we’ve four months that we worked but were not paid. We demand that money too,” said the source.

The school authorities have agreed to offer them 25% increment but the teachers have rejected the offer saying it is way too small.

“Their offer of 25% increment is an insult. We can’t accept that,” our source said.

Efforts to speak to a Mr. Wyson, the schools’ Principal, were unsuccessful as his phone went unanswered the first time this reporter called him. His phone was unreachable in subsequent attempts to reach him.

Zomba Islamic High School is run by Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM). It is a co-education school with boarding facilities for boys only.