The Mulunguzi Magistrates’ Court in Zomba has sentenced Ricks Kameza to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour (IHL) for hacking wife Brenda Kapyola with a panga due to jealousy.

Immediately after leaving the dock of suspects, Kameza broke into tears.

Dressed in a multicoloured jersey and cream pair of trousers, Kameza looked broken and remorseful throughout the court session.

According to The Daily Times, the convict appeared unready to face anyone as he made eye contact with no one but the walls separating the suspect station (dock) from the clerk’s table.

The well-ventilated courtroom wooden seats, except a few, were filled up with curious people who seemed to have many questions for Kameza, continuously looking at him.

When Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono presented the details of the case prior to sentencing, Kapyola and his family looked restless.

Dressed in a yellow dress and brown wrapper on top of it, Kapyola took a gimpse of her former husband as Nkhono sentenced him to 12 years IHL.

Nkhono said Kameza caused permanent trauma to his former wife.

“The woman has lost her natural beauty. What happened to her is likely to haunt her for the rest of her life as she has scars on her body. There is no justification for a man to do such things to his wife,” he said.

Nkhono said such barbaric acts should be condemned in strongest terms.

“The victim’s rights were violated…It is disheartening to note that domestic violence cases are still in this era, when government is busy civic educating [people] on the same issues.

“The convict told this court that he wounded his wife because he was provoked. No level of provocation warrants anyone to treat one as a wild animal. Worse still, these acts were premeditated,” he said.

Nkhono did not hide his feelings that Kapyola survived only by God’s grace, adding “she is a lucky woman”.

After the court session, Kapyola said: “I’m satisfied with this judgement. It’s been fair… I believe in being independent. Once I recover fully, I will search for another job in order to support my daughter”.

Kameza hacked Kapyola last month on suspicion that she had an extra marital affair. They have a four-year-old daughter.