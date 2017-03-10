Zomba man to serve 12 years jail-term for robbery and illegal use of a firearm

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Zomba First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year-old man to seven and five years with hard labor for an attempt robbery and possession of a firearm. The two sentences will run concurrently.

Zomba Police Station Public Relations Officer Patricia Supiliano Chisale has identified the convict as Kondwani Madukani who on the night of November 3, 2016 broke into the house of a Mr. Kabisa based at Chizalo in the district and demanded money from the victim, assaulting him with a rifle in the process.

The court heard that in the process of assaulting Kabisa, Madukani was fortunately overpowered and later arrested.

After appearing before the court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges which prompted prosecutor Florida Dzimbiri to bring to before the court, seven witnesses who testified against Madukani.

“Although Madukani pleaded for a lenient sentence, citing that he was the only bread-winner fir his family, Judge Khamisa handed him with seven and five years in jail with hard labor for the two offences, saying he was supposed to be responsible,” Chisale said.

Kondwani Madukani comes from Madulila village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.