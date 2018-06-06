South African news site Times Live reports that the estranged wife of former President Jacob Zuma, Nompumelelo Ntuli-Zuma, is fed up with allegations that she had plotted to kill him.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) told her 18 months ago that she was a suspect in an alleged plot to poison Mr Zuma.

The NPA has now sent the case back to the elite Hawks for further investigation, Times Live says, despite the fact that the body “still has no solid case against her”.

The news site adds that the content of the affidavit Ms Ntuli-Zuma gave to the Hawks at the start of their investigation remains a “closely guarded secret”.