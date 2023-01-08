Kaliati, Chimwendo and Abida, best performers (best performers in 2022)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance Cabinet has performed badly in the just ending year with some Ministers nothing to show on policy direction as mandated.

Although there is little strides on infrastructure development spread across the country, Chakwera’s Tonse Alliance is failing to fix the ailing economy.

With the ailing economy, Malawians have been pushed into stress of economic hardships over two years of Chakwera leadership while tormented with high cost of living, drugs, fuel and forex shortages.

The Chakwera leadership is marred also with cases of public funds looting, corruption, selective justice, petty local and international trips, nepotism in public office appointments and among others.

This is also coincides with The Maravi Post’s readers assessment on Chakwera cabinet performance outcomes that reveal that most cabinet ministers are not doing enough to help the president in realizing Tonse Alliance agenda for Malawi.

With its mandate to provide credible news stories on national issues while engaging policy holders, The Maravi Post sought readers’ views on Chakwera’s cabinet performance from January 5 to 7, 2023 in just year 2022 ending performance.

The Maravi Post readers through the paper’s platforms (social media; WhatsApp and Facebook) were asked to rate cabinet Ministers 1 to 10 (points) on how they faired.

Readers were also asked to indicated which minister be maintained ahead of new coming cabinet as Chakwera’s promise that within January, Malawians must expect fresh Executive team of government.

The Maravi Post readers have given Abida Mia, Patricia Kaliati, Micheal Usi, Agnes Nyalonje, Richard Chimwendo Banda and Thambo Nyirenda Ministers of Water, Gender, Tourism, Education, Sports and Attorney General (AG) respectively with highest scores 8 points on average.

According to the readers, these cabinet minister be maintained in their positions arguing that they are serving the public better.

While on average cabinet ministers need improvement including Sosten Gwengwe, Timothy Mtambo Ministers of Finance and Unity respectively who scored 5 and 7 points.

Chakwera therefore has been asked to sack the following cabinet ministers for poor performance Eisenhower Mkaka, Vera Kamtukule, Khumbize Chiponda Kandodo, Gospel Kazako, Ibrahim Matola, Nancy Tembo, Jean Sendeza, Albert Mbawala, Titus Mvalo, Mark Katsonga and SPC Collen Zamba.

While Ministers including Samuel Kawale, Blessings Chinsinga needs time to fully deliver as little strides have been shown to the public on agriculture and local government.

Despite Vice President Saulos Chilima stripped his duties in the year, The Maravi Post readers have faith in him that if given chance, he is a performer.

Therefore Maravi Post readers across in Malawi and beyond have rated Chakwera with below average (3 points) due to poor policy direction, executive arrogance, indecisiveness, lip services, petty local and international trips, nepotism and among others.

Below is how Chakwera performed in 2022:

1.President Lazarus Chakwera: He is arrogant, inductiveness, corrupt, lip services, on petty local and international trips, nepotistic leaders. Every single day with him as a leader is honestly a day without hope. We trusted this person to take us to Canaan but now he doesn’t even know where he is, let alone leading us. God must help Malawi with this leader (3/10).

2.Vice President Saulos Chilima: Where do we start, he started so well but he’s now entangled in just too much. Malawians are no longer sure whether he’s one we can trust and his office just isn’t as what we anticipated. Chilima is sleeping and with everything surrounding him including the Sattar issue, the hope is nearly gone (4/10).

3.Minister of Information-Gospel Kazako: He has angered many Malawians the time they needed him to provide credible and honest information to the public. Dishonest man while entangled into politics, He is out there simply being a government puppet (2/10).

4.Minister of Gender-Patricia Kaliati: Despite being entangled in politics now, Kaliati is really doing great actually as she has always been doing (9/10).

5.Minister of Local Government: Blessings Chinsinga-Little progress on local government policy direction that he needs time (3/10).

6.Minister of Tourism: Michael Usi- He’s doing good. Usi seen engaging tourism sector stakeholders on launched Tourism masterplan. However, he needs to do more COVID-19 strict measure with Health Ministry as some countries have still maintained strict COVID measures (well yes we still need them) but the country had opened the room for tourists to still come without much of a struggle. There’s more he can also do but he’s trying his best (8/10).

7.Minister of National Unity-Timothy Mtambo-Tried to bring stakeholders together under pabwalo platform to resolve issues of national importance. For instance, he engages health expert to explain to the national signs and symptoms. However, the public is yet to embrace the mandate of the ministry. He be maintained there (6/10)

8.Minister of Agriculture-Sam Kawale. We have to be fair with him. He was appointed when the ministry was in mess; Admarc, NRFA, 2023 AIP. He has shown the zeal to move mountain at the ministry though many communities are struggling to access Affordable Input Program (AIP). Kawale can do better. He be maintained there (4/10).

9.Minister of Health-Khumbize Chiponda-There is shortage of medical supplies to public health facilities that Malawians are unable to access quality health services. With the coming of Cholera, Chiponda has been caught unaware unprepared the nation to fight any other pandemic. She needs to removed from the ministry for another person to deliver (2/10).

10.Minister of Water and Sanitation-Abida Mia-Servant leadership. Abida has show quality policy direction in the ministry. She’s done and still doing everything in her power to ensure people have access to clean and potable water. Well done (9/10).

11.D/Minister of Lands- Deus Gumba-Nothing to show on the ground only tours no policy direction. Land issues still hanging around. Although, just little time appointed compared to others ministers, Gumba suits at health not Land (1/10).

12.Minister of Energy-Ibrahim Matola-Malawi had the worst fuel crisis ever that many lost trust in Chakwera leadership. Matola was not honest to Malawians on the crisis until Chakwera came out that the nation lacked forex. Matola failed oversight role on NOCMA on fuel purchase fraud and scandals. Matola failed to resolve tension among ESCOM, EGENCO, Power Market Limited (PML) until PML has been dissolved. Matola is on pure lip service. He needs to be fired (1/10)

13.Minister of Mines-Albert Mbawala-Very docile man, inactive. Not heard any policy direction. Nothing to write about him (0/10)

14.Minister of Finance-Sosten Gwengwe-Although economy is getting worse each day, well he’s trying his best of course but there’s still more room for improvement (7/10).

15.Minister of Education-Agnes NyaLonje-Well executed work following success of 2022 National examinations with little concerns from teachers. She be maintained for more of her zeal (8/10).

16.Minister of Justice: Titus Mvalo- He has failed the test of time on legal aspect. He is full of lies and contradictions. Mvalo is not a person to be trusted. Behind selective justice. He be removed there (2/10).

17.Minister of Sports: Richard Chimwendo Banda-Well we have witnessed well soon new developments in this area. He tried his best during the region 5 games as he make sure to avail himself in attendance of the foreign ministers who present regardless that the August house was in progress and him being the leader of the house. There still room for improvements but he’s trying (8/10).

18.Minister of Natural Resources: Eisenhower Mkaka-He is wrongly placed. Being political, too immersed in these politics. Serving spirit is zero. Till now COP 27 report not yet out. Busy traveling with little progress to share to the public. Someone well deserved can deliver here far much better than what this one is doing (1/10)

19.Minister of Foreign Affairs: Nancy Tembo-Another office that’s completely idle, nothing serious to show on her, So many outstanding foreign issues outstanding needs her policy direction, on move always. She is not suit to be there (2/10).

20.Minister of Homeland security-Jean Sendeza-No policy direction only opening and touring functions and projects respectively (2/10).

21.Minister of Trade and Industry: Mark Katsonga-The minister is either in office or outside the country. There’s more that can be done with initiatives from this office but as of now, nothing much. . But he can do better (2/10).

22. Minister of Labour: Vera Kamtukule-Nothing to show on the ground only show biz. Many labour issues still standing, no youth employment policy direction. No need to keep her there (1/10).

23. Office of Attorney General (AG):Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda-Saved some money for Malawi Govt through courts. Quality policy direction on legal framework. Made the office meaningful at times though there are some challenges (8/10).

24. Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC): Colleen Zamba-Zero productivity, busy pleasing bosses, entangled in into corruption, fraud. Zamba is the worst SPC Malawi have had. Chakwera must send this woman to unpaid indefinite sabbatical please (1/10).

In summary, We need new faces except a few but most of the ministers are completely rotten. Zero hope for a common Malawian. They should let others try and save this country.

Therefore, its up to Chakwera to make a right decision on his failed cabinet ministers as only two years remaining before Malawians give him another term in office.

