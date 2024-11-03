2024 Airtel Top 8: Nomads misses one call from bankers in semis

.…..Wanderers 0-1Silver

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Silver Strikers have qualified to the final stage of the 2024 Airtel Top 8 after beating Mighty Mukuru Wanderers FC 1-0, courtesy of Binwell Katinji’s goal in the 8th minute of the first half at the Bingu National Stadium on Saturday, 2 November 2024.

The Bankers who won the cup twice since its inception, inaugural year 2017 and 2019 showed intent to win the fierce battle and book a place in the final from the onset of the battle.

Lameck’ dangerous cross in the box was cleverly saved by goalkeeper, Richard Chipuwa for a corner kick which was defended.

In the 8th minute , Silver Strikers’ Katinji opened Airtel Semifinal account and made a call which Nomads missed, Chinsinsi Maonga made a good run down the right before laying a beautiful pass to Katinji who connected the ball into the net beating Chipuwa in goals.

The goal energized the Bankers as they kept pressing Wanderers and created chances.

However, Wanderers started coming for the party in the 20th minute as they were also pushing for an equalizer. Isaac Kaliat shot from outside the box but missed the target.

With pressure mounting to Wanderers, Ahamad Kung’unde was shown a yellow card for fouling Chinsinsi Maonga and a corner kick was awarded.

In the 25th minute, Wisdom Mpinganjira nodded a high ball into the box but Silver stood firmly and defended, Mpinganjira recovered the possession and launched at attack to the right flank before sending a cross to Sama but defender Mwase Nickson flicked the ball out for a corner kick and the delivery was blocked.

As the half approached, Sama won a free kick from 20 metre yards after he was brought down by Maxwell Paipi.

Kaliati sent the ball over the bar in the 31st minute.

The home team started dominating the possession but still they ran out of Airtel voice bundle to reply to the missed call by Katinji.

Mponda made a change in the 36th minute, replacing Uchizi Vunga for Patrick Macheso.

Mpinganjira delivered another corner kick but Lawrence Chaziya headed the ball over the bar and soon Mwase Meke substituted Bakilinho Mwakanyongo for Felix Zulu at 38th minute.

In the 44th minute Wanderers wasted a chance through Sama who was set by Kung’unde but he missed the target and soon the first stanza ended with the Bankers clinging to 1 Airtel call by Katinji.

At the beginning of the second half, Meke Mwase made a double change as he brought on Clement Nyondo and Fransisco Madinga for Ahamad Kung’unde and Gaddie Chirwa while Silver replaced Zebron Kalima by Gift Chunga.

In the 50th minute,Scorer Katinji was yellow carded for diving iyn Wanderers 18-yard box. Peter Cholopi on the other end was booked for fouling Monga.

In the 64th minute Wanderers nearly levelled the matters through Sama but George Chikooka made a great save, Sama and Mwase were both booked for unsporting behavior.

Silver was reduced to 10-men as Nickson Mwase received a red card for the second bookable offence and quickly Mponda made a change as Patrick Macheso was replaced by Levison Maganizo.

Wanderers started piling pressure to Silver Strikers through the right flank where Kaliat was operating. Bankers defense stood firmly to defend the lone goal.

At 87th minute Mwase made another change as he brought on Misheck Botoman for Blessings Singini . Banker goal-minder, George Chikooka received a match order for wasting time and soon the match ended.

Later on, Binwell Katinji was voted Dolo of the match and received K50,000.

Bankers who have booked Airtel Top 8 final for third time will battle it out in the finale against a winner between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets FC and Kamuzu Barracks FC who are expected to lock horns in semifinal two on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at the same venue, Bingu National Stadium.