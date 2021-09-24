Who: United Nations Industrial Development Organization in cooperation with the African Union Commission, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank, the United Nations Office of the Special Adviser on Africa, the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD), the AfroChampions Initiative and the African Export-Import Bank When: 28 September 2021, 9:00 to 11:00 am ET (GMT-4) Where: Virtual

We are pleased to invite you to the 4th High-Level event on the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III) that will be organized under the theme “Strengthening Africa’s Pharmaceutical Industry – learning the lessons from COVID19”.

The high-level meeting will be held virtually on 28 September 2021 from 9 to 11 a.m. New York Time, in the margins of the 76th session of the General Assembly in New York.

The event is expected to carry very lively discussions on the topical issues related to strengthening Africa’s pharmaceutical industry amidst the ongoing pandemic. The objectives of the event are to:

a) Discuss and highlight tangible action areas, solutions and necessary policy measures to boost Africa´s pharmaceutical industry

b) Explore innovative solutions for the systemic barriers hindering development of the continent´s health industries

c) Discuss optimal approaches for mobilizing investment for Africa’s pharmaceutical sector

d) Highlight on-going initiatives to strengthen the sector and opportunities for new technologies to contribute to transformational change

e) Identify how current high-level focus can be translated into long term engagement

Visit UNIDO event page : https://www.unido.org/strengthening-africas-pharmaceutical-industry-learning-lessons-covid-19

Source African Development Bank Group