



legal fight by Batawalala with Chakwera’s aids Mkandawire

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Embattled Asian based businessman Abdul Lido Karim Batawalala of African Agency and Reliance Trading fighting the government for MK52 billion after bogus claims at Immigration Department is again in legal fight with President Lazarus Chakwera’s aids Adamson Joseph Mkandawire, Maxwell Kalamula and Shyley Kondowe over botched MK378.4million flight hiring.

Lido Karim has sued Mkandawire Chief Advisor on Road Development for the State President and Kalamula Deputy Chief of Staff at State House and Kondowe another Presidential Aide for MK378,400,000.

He is also claiming 4 percent contractual interest above the bank lending rate in addition to legal collection cost on indemnity based on the sums and general damages for breach of contract.

This was filed on July 22, 2021 by Karim’s lawyers Kuleza Phokoso of Phokoso and Company. The matter is being held before Judge Dr. Mike Mtambo.

According to reliable source at State House told this publication that on March 5, 2021 Batawalala borrowed money from Adamson Mkandawire and other friends to hire a chartered flight from Kenya for carrying worthy MK4 billion cargo in sacks to a special warehouse in the capital Lilongwe.

Karim told Mkandawire that the products money were coming from former Liberian President Ellen Sirleaf Johnson claiming that part of the money will be shared to President Lazarus Chakwera as a token of appreciation which was not true according to the source but only to dupe others.

Unfortunately, the deal failed as the flight was blocked to land in Malawi which prompted Batawalala to sue Mkandawire for the flopped deal.

Currently the matter is at commercial division court in Blantyre as contractual agreements were signed by Karim and Mkandawire.

Batawalala is said to have used his friend Fulwala Muhammad Kasam Abdul Majid on chartered flight hiring from Kenya.

The country’s graft bursting body Anti Corruprion Bureau (ACB) and Fiscal Police are reportedly being approached on matter to probe further.

In June this year, In a dramatic turn of events the former Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika (APM) distanced his government from words going around that his government had cleared one Abdul Karim Batatawala from matters related to corruption and money laundering.

Speaking through his spokesperson Linda Salanjira said that the matter came on his desk but advised the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Fiscal Police, Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) and Immigration to desist from toying around with the idea of clear the business man and his companies African Commercial Agencies and Reliance Trading Company.

Karim is said reportedly summoned by the then Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale and the Director General of ACB then Lucas Kondowe to go through the files of the two companies and the many cases involving the owner Batawalala.

He went further that his issues were enshrined in the hand over notes of former president Dr Bakili Muluzi when handing over power to late Dr Bingu wa Mutharika.

In the same month, Former attorney general (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale also distanced himself from businessman Abdul Karim Batatawala’s assertion that his MK53 billion claim in the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services uniforms’ supplies case was ever considered for an out-of-court settlement during his tenure of office.

Two companies owned by Batatawala, namely Africa Commercial Agency and Reliance Trading Company, are claiming MK53 billion payment for an initial MK9 billion contract to supply uniforms to the department.