Kumchedwa, Chinele and Mwale (from left)

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-ActionAid International has lauded Malawian media on social accountability reporting that exposes authorities sleepy on duties amid demand for quality of services including health, education and among others.

This comes as three Malawian journalists won awards on Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Social Accountability Reporting .

According to ActionAid, the three awardees Josephine Chinele-1st prize, Winston Mwale-2nd prize and Innocent Kumchedwa-3rd prize surpassed other region’s journalists on quality reporting.

During the breakfast interface on Monday, in the capital Lilongwe which Partnership for Social Accountability Alliance (PSA), ActionAid and other partners organised, Malawi media was lauded highly on how social accountability project is reported focusing on health and food security in five SADC countries.

Julie Middleton from ActionAid International (AAI) expressed satisfied on quality reporting Malawi media has displayed.

Middleton therefore appealed to other journalists to emulate on Malawi saying winning stories really depicted real issues locals are facing.

ActionAid Malawi Executive Director, Assan Golowa chipped in saying the revelations in the stories require immediate solutions.

“The media competition is one of the facets of the social accountability project. The journalists unearth the issues. We believe that Malawians now know that the gap that is there for them to know what exactly is happening with their resources, is addressed partly by this project.

“But we should not just be unearthing these issues. As PSA partners, in collaboration with government, we need to address these issues and find a solution to them,” said Golowa.

According to Golowa, the social accountability project is implemented in Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Chairperson of Malawi’s Parliamentary Committee on Health, Matthews Ngwale observed that social accountability, if embraced by sectors such as media, can help unearth more issues that frustrate the provision of essential social services.

Ngwale added that social accountability is important, adding that without it, the issues raised in the winning stories could have remained under wraps.

“It is good to celebrate the winning journalists considering that they are all Malawians. But the winning stories also show that the country has a lot of problems requiring urgent attention.

“We all know the corruption that is in the health sector. Drugs do not reach people. Equipment is not delivered, leading to suffering and deaths of many Malawians”, said Ngwale.