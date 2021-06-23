Yeremiah Chihana unhappy

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera’s Tonse government partner Alliance for Democracy (Aford)’ sole legislator Yeremiah Chihana is pushing for Malawi to adopt a rotational presidency.

Chihana told Parliament on Monday, June 21, 2020 that he is going to be the next State Vice-President, adding that discussions on the matter were underway, but he was cut short by the Speaker.

When later quizzed in an interview, the lawmakersaid he was driving at the rotational presidency issue. He said the presidency should rotate in the regions for the country to flourish.

The legislator added that with rotational presidency, resources benefit every part of the country and there is a check on their abuse.

“We want the minority to be included in the presidency. The presidency should be rotational. In that way, leaders will also be held accountable,” said Chihana.

The legislator also said President and Vice-President cannot be coming from one region, arguing it has a bearing on distribution of positions as well as resources.

Aford president Enoch Chihana stressed that rotational presidency happens where there is tension or too much conflict. He said it is up to someone to check whether there is that tension in Malawi.

The Aford leader said he was not aware of discussions to have Yeremiah Chihana as next Vice-President.

“I am not aware of any discussion. Maybe you should ask him what he meant,” said the Aford president.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson, the Reverend Maurice Munthali said rotational presidency can only be the case if a relevant legislation is enacted to legalise and facilitate the same.

“It is, therefore, not something within the confines, mandate and opinion of the Malawi Congress Party,” he said.

University of Malawi political scientist Mustafa Hussein advised that Malawi is not at a stage to assume rotational presidency.

He pointed out that anyone in Malawi can become a State President irrespective of where they come from.

“We are all Malawians and there is no minority group. We need to remove the regionalistic tendency. Malawi is a unitary State and any Malawian has a chance to lead the country irrespective of tribe or ethnic group,” said Hussein.

To promote unity and ensure that the country is led by someone who is accepted by a larger part of the population, Malawi, in 2020, adopted a 50 percent plus 1 electoral rule. With people voting on regional lines, achieving 50 percent +1 would be difficult if political parties do not form coalitions.

President Chakwera has clocked a year today, June 23 in power coupled with empty promises leaving Malawians grappling with falling economy.