Vuwa Kaunda runs to African court

By Chancy Namadzunda

ARUSHA-(MaraviPost)-The African Court of Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) has rejected the Malawi’s request to extend it’s time for filing pleadings in a case in which Vuwa Kaunda has challenged the Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) nullification of Nkhatabay Central Constituency elections.

The SCA overturned the High Court ruling which maintained former Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Vuwa Kaunda as winner of Nkhata Bay Central parliamentary seat, thereby ordering a rerun which he faces People’s Party (PP) candidate Ralph Mhone.

Government through the Attorney General (AG) Chikosa Silungwe requested ACHPR to extend it’s time for filing pleadings in a case to 15 days.

However, in an order dated May 31, 2021 ACHPR has rejected Malawi’s request and instead has set aside 10 days for the country to file its challenge.

The order further said those 10 days start from the day Malawi received notice of the appeal, as such, the period for its response expires on 6 June, 2019.

“The Registry acknowledges receipt of the Respondent State’s electronically submitted request for extension of time, dated, 25 May, 2021, to file its response to the Applicants’ request for provisional measures in the above mentioned matter.

“The Registry, wishes to inform the Respondent State that, due to the urgency inherent in processing the request for provisional measures and by virtue of its power to grant such measures suo motu as prescribed under rule 59 (1) of the Rules, the court declined the extension of 15 days sought by the Respondent State.

“The Respondent State is granted an extension of 10 days, which are deemed to have run from the day on which it avers having received the relevant documents that is on 27 May, 2021. The Respondent State is therefore expected to file its response no later than 6 June 2021.” Reads, the order issued by the Registrar of the African Court on Human and People’s Rights, Dr. Robert Eno.

The opposition former DPP lawmaker this week dragged Malawi government to African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha – Tanzania following a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal to nullify his seat.

Kaunda said that he has sought to obtain a stay in his application at the African Union Court to review the Supreme Court of Appeal’s basis to nullify the 2019 Parliamentary Election.