Young people worldwide are leading the way, demanding climate action. Whether in communities, in their places of study or directly lobbying politicians and businesses, they are fighting for their futures. The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) and the African Development Bank have partnered on a joint mission to accelerate climate adaptation action under the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP). We believe that young people have a crucial role to play in developing and implementing solutions for building resilience and mitigating the adverse impacts of climate change.

With the African Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge, the AAAP will inspire and support the commercialisation of climate change adaptation solutions, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit of African youth entrepreneurs. Winners will be awarded a business grant of up to $100,000 each as well as the opportunity to further develop their ventures through business support and acceleration.



What is an adaptation solution?

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) defines climate change adaptation as:

“…. adjustments in ecological, social, or economic systems in response to actual or expected climatic stimuli and their effects or impacts. It refers to changes in processes, practices, and structures to moderate potential damages or to benefit from opportunities associated with climate change. In simple terms, countries and communities need to develop adaptation solutions and implement action to respond to the impacts of climate change that are already happening, as well as prepare for future impacts.”

Within this framework, an adaptation solution refers to any necessary measure, practice, product, or service that helps counteract and minimize the risks arising from the changing climate, thereby reducing vulnerability and increasing resilience.

The YouthADAPT Challenge is open to solutions (products, services, tools, or ideas) targeted at climate change adaptation and increasing resilience. Admissible solutions can represent:

An adaptation solutions business that has not been scaled and is not in widespread use

An existing resilience and adaptation solutions business or product

A commercially viable means to raise awareness or scale uptake of specific adaptation solutions.

Who can apply?

The YouthADAPT Challenge will gather adaptation solutions from young entrepreneurs in Africa selecting the best, providing the businesses with a grant of up to $100,000 and an opportunity to scale and fully commercialise their businesses via a 12-month accelerator program. The eligibility criteria for applying to the Challenge are as follows:

Enterprises must be:

Youth-led, with applicants aged between the ages of 18 and 35

Delivering climate adaptation or resilience solutions addressing real-life challenges

Legally registered and operating in Africa

Able to show revenues for at least two years

50% of the enterprises supported will be women-owned or women-led

Application Deadline: 6th October 2021

Enquiries: solutionschallenge@gca.org

