LUANDA, Angola, 8 october 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africell, the fourth mobile operator in Angola, has selected Angola Cables to provide wholesale IP transit and connectivity solutions for its network.

The partnership will give Africell customers high speed data, low latency and nationwide internet access through the advanced Angola Cables infrastructure. This robust network currently connects to Angola’s primary IXP, Angonix, and provides backhaul support and connectivity to all the major Telecom operators in Angola and internationally.

Angelo Gama, CEO of Angola Cables says, “the flexible yet secure nature of the Angola Cables’ network and our established Points of Presence (PoPs) and peering agreements offer efficient broadband access to Africell, enabling its rapid expansion of mobile services across Angola”.

Christopher Lundh, CEO of Africell Angola, said that the partnership with Angola Cables is an important step in providing secure data and internet access and ensuring uninterrupted local connectivity. “Fast and reliable connectivity will be essential as we build our Angolan customer base and bring much needed innovation to the Angolan telecoms sector”.

Gama added that clients like Africell also have the option to benefit from the low latency connectivity and express connections with Latin America, the USA and Europe through SACS and Monet subsea networks to access international digital contents as well as cloud services, stimulating synergies for enterprises and economies on either side of the Atlantic.

“Our relationship with Africell as a high-quality pan-African network operator represents an important vote of confidence for our company, our products and the tailored network solutions we are able to offer our clients,” concluded Gama.

Distributed by African Media Agency for Angola cables.

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is a multinational in the ICT sector with differentiated connectivity solutions for the wholesale and corporate markets. With a robust transport infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network, Angola Cables provides access to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through the subsea cable systems of SACS, Monet and WACS we connect the Africa, the Americas and Europe with onward connections to Asia. We manage the Data Center Tier III AngoNAP Fortaleza (Brazil) and AngoNAP Luanda (Angola) as well as PIX and Angonix, one of the largest Internet Exchange Points in Africa.

For more information, visit: www.angolacables.co.ao

About Africell Group

Africell provides fast, low-cost and reliable mobile network coverage and related technology services to over 12 million subscribers in sub-Saharan Africa.

Africell is a disruptor. We challenge inefficiency, embrace fresh thinking and deliver innovative products and services which make a practical difference to everyday people. Africell has US ownership, is headquartered in London, UK, and employs over 1,000 people. Our positive social impact, entrepreneurial spirit and transparent business activities make Africell the ideal mobile network provider for Africa’s future.

For more information, visit www.africell.com

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)