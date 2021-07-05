LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s leading smartphone network provider Airtel Malawi is warning its customer to be on alert against tricksters in the on going Airtel Yabeba promotion.

Airtel Malawi’s Acting Marketing manager Thokozani Kamkodo Sande told The Maravi Post that subscribers must always check with the company’s right call code number +265121 for any communication regarding to the promotion.

The warning comes amid fraudulent individuals claiming to be manning the promotion aimed at stealing from the public.

She was speaking after the competition’s sixth draw which was held virtually on Tuesday.

Sande however said some customers are still having doubts over the promotion.

“We are still having issues of customers worrying about fraud but if customers see the number +265121 then they should know it’s us,” Sande said.

During the draw witnessed a Nurse, Nyayele Mhango, works at Chaluluma Rural Hospital in Kasungu who could not believe that she won MK1million in the promotion.

Mhango could not believe her luck when she got the call from Airtel.

“I am speechless, I was not expecting to win such money,” excited Mhango.

Three other people also won K1 million each but their phones could not be reached.So far, 24 millionaires have been made through the promotion and 1,500 people have won MK10,000 each

.Airtel Malawi on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 launched “AIRTEL YABEBA” promotion in celebrating five million subscribers the company has managed to attain.

The promotion runs from May 13, 2021 to August 18, 2021 with the grand prize of MK5 million to the lucky winner.In Airtel YABEBA, 48 millionaires will be made weekly as 48 customers are expected to win MK1 million each.