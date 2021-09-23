LUANDA, Angola, 23 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Angola Cables, a multinational provider of global connectivity solutions has launched a Sales Partnership Programme giving service providers and vendors the opportunity to market a range of products and services such as IP Transit, Remote Peering, Cloud Solutions, IP Gamer and others in the rapidly expanding global ICT market.Last year, spending on cloud infrastructure and services surpassed the US$ 130 billion mark for the first time, according to the Synergy Research Group, demonstrating the potential to expand IT services and solutions across multiple markets.

Individual service providers or collective entities with knowledge and experience in the telecoms sector are eligible to become a partner or reseller.

Angola Cables was established in 2009 as a wholesale carrier and has since evolved into an international telecoms company with an advanced low-latency subsea cable network providing network and connectivity solutions to enterprises and business across the world. The company has more than 4500 peering agreements worldwide and more than 20 Points of Presence (PoPs) in Angola, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Portugal, England, Spain, France, Germany, Brazil and the USA. It is currently ranked #35 by the Center for Applied Internet Data Analytics (CAIDA) for internet providers. Through its robust network, the company provides secure, scalable connectivity to businesses across multiple sectors.

Partnership arrangements are available across three categories of the Sales Partner Programme:

Referral: Individuals with high visibility and experience in the industry can recommend the company as a solution;

Sales representative: Open to individuals or companies that possess insight and knowledge of the industry, especially within the wholesale sector, and who are able to identify and convert leads into tangible business opportunities;

Reseller: Existing partners or clients with the financial and resource capacity and plans to expand their business through the product solutions and services offered by Angola Cables.

Within the programme, qualifying business partners will be responsible for managing the purchasing process and post-sale payment arrangements, while Angola Cables will manage all aspects of customer service and provides ongoing sales and technical support.

Interested parties can find further information on the following link: https://partners.angolacables.co.ao/en/

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is a multinational in the ICT sector with differentiated connectivity solutions for the wholesale and corporate markets. With a robust transport infrastructure and highly interconnected IP network, Angola Cables provides access to the largest IXPs, Tier 1 operators and global content providers.

Through the subsea cable systems of SACS, Monet and WACS we connect the Americas, Africa and Europe with onward connections to Asia. We manage the Data Center Tier III AngoNAP Fortaleza (Brazil) and AngoNAP Luanda (Angola) as well as PIX and Angonix, one of the largest Internet Exchange Points in Africa.

For more information, visit the website: www.angolacables.co.ao

